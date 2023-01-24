Tuesday was a day of generosity when the Lawrence County commissioners handed out $1,124,305 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to seven entities for projects impacting the health and welfare of Lawrence County.
The commissioners in 3-0 votes granted the funds in the following amounts to these agencies for the following purposes:
•$276,105 to Lawrence County Community Action Partnership for its Human Services Family Preservation Program. The funds supplement an earlier Community Development Block Grant of $1.4 million that LCCAP received, part of which will go toward that program, which is designed to provide temporary shelter for families with children going through crises. LCCAP is renovating a 15,000-square-foot building into a six-unit apartment complex on the former Youth Development Center property off Frew Mill Road. The building will be used to temporarily house families going through mental health or other struggles that involve the welfare of their children.
“This is a novel program for the Frew Mill campus,” Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said. The program will provide temporary housing to families who might otherwise be separated by Lawrence County Children and Youth Services interventions. The housing program will significantly reduce the costs of the CYS foster program, he said, emphasizing no money for the program is coming from the county’s general fund.
“This will provide a critical gap service for our residents and save significant tax dollars and keep families together,” he said.
“The ultimate goal is to keep families together as opposed to removing children from their home environment,” Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel added.
•$250,000 to Westminster College to allow expansion of its nursing program with a high-fidelity nursing simulation lab. The lab will allow for greater level of training for more future registered nurses.
•$250,000 to Mahoning Township for sewage treatment plant capital improvements. Boyd noted the plant “has been a saga.”
A tract of land in the township, previously eyed for a racetrack and casino, has been looked at by other developers on occasion, but no development has come to fruition. He noted the township supervisors have “done everything asked of them, including building out a large sewage operation. The sewage plant is far too big for what is being used.
“We’re allocating $250,000 to right a wrong,” Boyd said.
Supervisor Vito Yeropoli explained in a phone interview Tuesday afternoon the funding will go toward making necessary upgrades to the treatment plant to more efficiently accept wastewater being hauled in. The plant currently is accepted hauled-in waste, but it wasn’t designed for that and doesn’t have the space for it, he said. He estimated the cost of upgrades is around $270,000.
He said the reason the plant was taking in hauled-in waste was in order to keep sewer rates down. The rates haven’t been raised in 10 years. Yeropoli said he feels the township “deserves the funding” after several economic revitalization ventures in the past did not materialize, including the failed racetrack and casino and RIDC industrial park proposals.
•$244,750 to Michael Baker Engineering for the continuation of the county’s broadband development plan for high-speed internet accessibility. Boyd said part of the process will be to host meetings for community, and distributing a survey for people to indicate their needs of broadband coverage. He noted the engineering firm should be done with the plan by the time national broadband money is available. The goal is is to bring 250 to 500 properties online with high speed internet by the end of 2024.
•$60,000 to New Wilmington Economic Development Corp. for its facade improvement program. Boyd commended the corporation’s efforts at fundraising, noting the Preston family, Westminster College and New Wilmington Borough were large donors, among others, for the program. No guidelines have been announced yet.
•$25,000 for Ellwood City Borough’s facade program. The borough has received approval for a state allocation of $50,000, which will match $25,000 from Ellwood City Borough, plus the county’s allocation. The businesses receiving the money will pay 50 percent of the cost.
•$18,450 for the county’s department of information technology, for shoring up cybersecurity to protect data against cyber attacks.
“We’re looking forward to releasing future allocations soon, and we’re certainly glad we are able to release this funding into the community where it belongs,” Boyd commented.
“COVID has changed so much for everybody, including county government,” Commissioner Dan Vogler said. Under the prior federal administration, the county received CARES dollars with restrictions and strict deadlines. The current administration implemented the ARPA program, which allows more flexibility and more time to distribute the funds.
“We have until the end of 2024 to determine the use of these dollars, and the actual rollout can go as far as 2026,” Vogler said, adding, “That’s helpful. You never know what might arise a year from now. I think it’s important to be prudent, to make sure there’s money in the pot a year from now in case there is money for things we need to address.”
He noted that the county’s auditors for the funds, Zelekofse and Axelrod, have studied the rules for the funds carefully and they make sure the county is spending them in accord with the rules and regulations.
“I can assure that everything here has been given a stamp of approval, and we’ve met the guidelines,” Vogler said.
(New Castle News reporter Nick Vercilla contributed to this report.)
