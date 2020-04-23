HARRISBURG — Lawrence County’s positive COVID-19 case total increased by one as Pennsylvania reported 1,156 additional positive cases and 58 more deaths, according to numbers released Wednesday by the state Department of Health.
Lawrence County is now up to 61 positive cases and six deaths. There have been 550 negative tests in the county.
In Pennsylvania, the statewide totals of cases is now at 35,684 and deaths total 1,622.
The state Department of Health is continuing to work to increase the types of cases that are being added to the death case counts. There are 136,272 patients who have tested negative to date.
By zip code, Lawrence County’s positive and negative case breakdown is as follows:
16037 (Harmony): Between 1-4 positive, 51 negative
16051 (Portersville): 0 positive, 22 negative
16057 (Slippery Rock): 6 positive, 80 negative
16101 (New Castle): 17 positive, 222 negative
16105 (New Castle): 11 positive, 97 negative
16156 (Volant): Between 1-4 positive, 12 negative
16116 (Edinburg): Between 1-4 positive, 11 negative
16112 (Bessemer): Between 1-4 positive, 8 negative
16123 (Fombell); Zero positive, 12 negative
16142 (New Wilmington): Between 1-4 positive, 31 negative
16143 (Pulaski): Between 1-4 positive, 13 negative
16102 (New Castle): Between 1-4 positive, 29 negative
16141 (New Galilee): Zero positive, 5 negative
16117 (Ellwood City): 16 positive, 104 negative
16157 (Wampum): Between 1-4 positive, 14 negative
16120 (Enon Valley): Zero positive, 10 negative
The Department of Health redacts information when positive or negative tests are four or below, listing those zip codes as only “between 1-4.”
