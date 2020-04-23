HARRISBURG — Lawrence County’s positive COVID-19 case total increased by one as Pennsylvania reported 1,156 additional positive cases and 58 more deaths, according to numbers released Wednesday by the state Department of Health.

Lawrence County is now up to 61 positive cases and six deaths. There have been 550 negative tests in the county. 

In Pennsylvania, the statewide totals of cases is now at 35,684 and deaths total 1,622.

The state Department of Health is continuing to work to increase the types of cases that are being added to the death case counts. There are 136,272 patients who have tested negative to date.

By zip code, Lawrence County’s positive and negative case breakdown is as follows:

16037 (Harmony):  Between 1-4 positive, 51 negative

16051 (Portersville): 0 positive, 22 negative

16057 (Slippery Rock): 6 positive, 80 negative

16101 (New Castle): 17 positive, 222 negative

16105 (New Castle): 11 positive, 97 negative

16156 (Volant): Between 1-4 positive, 12 negative

16116 (Edinburg): Between 1-4 positive, 11 negative

16112 (Bessemer): Between 1-4 positive, 8 negative

16123 (Fombell); Zero positive, 12 negative

16142 (New Wilmington): Between 1-4 positive, 31 negative

16143 (Pulaski): Between 1-4 positive, 13 negative

16102 (New Castle): Between 1-4 positive, 29 negative

16141 (New Galilee): Zero positive, 5 negative

16117 (Ellwood City): 16 positive, 104 negative

16157 (Wampum): Between 1-4 positive, 14 negative

16120 (Enon Valley): Zero positive, 10 negative

The Department of Health redacts information when positive or negative tests are four or below, listing those zip codes as only “between 1-4.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.