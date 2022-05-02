At a countywide gathering of Girl Scouts, one could naturally expect a lot of cars.
Just not necessarily inside a gym.
But that’s where roughly a hundred of them were not only parked, but also racing at the Scouts’ first all-county Pinewood Derby. The event, which took place at Neshannock Memorial Elementary School, gave girls from kindergarten through 12th grade the opportunity to fashion a block of wood into the shape of a car, add wheels, paint and decorations, and race it against the creations of their counterparts.
It was the first time, Neshannock Service Unit Director Jenn Dayton said, that a pinewood derby was open to all of Lawrence County’s Girl Scouts.
“In the past, we’ve had just here at Neshannock some Pinewood Derby Races,” Dayton said. “This year, we decided to open it up to all over Lawrence County. Every year we have a Lawrence County event, where we try to bring all of our Girl Scouts together for one big event. We’ve done various events and we have a theme.
“This year we decided to do something a little bit more fun, more challenging. Our girls here have always enjoyed the Pinewood Derby so we decided to make it a bigger event and include everybody else.”
Overseeing the competition was Joe Ditch, who said he’s been running pinewood derbies for roughly a dozen years, including those at Neshannock.
“It’s one of my favorite events to do,” he said. “The kids just enjoy it, they love it. It’s a loud event. They’re allowed to cheer and make noise, which a lot of times they can’t at their regular meetings. I love doing it.”
Saturday’s competition was divided into two sessions, kindergarten through third grade, and fourth through 12th grade. The three best times in each group received awards, as did girls whose cars were deemed most colorful, most patriotic, most unusual or best design.
Scouting organizations have been running pinewood derbies since 1953, but technology such as electronic timing — used Saturday at Neshannock — has made things easier.
“It makes things easier,” Ditch said. “You know who won, you know who lost and it’s a lot more fair because you don’t have the human element of determining who got where first.
“It’s four races for each kid — one on each lane — and it averages (the times) together. When you have 90-some cars, it will make today a lot more smooth.”
Although only those with the best times and/or designs went home with trophies, the overall experience, Dayton believes, is a win for everyone.
“It’s good to have competition,” she said. “We all try to raise strong, courageous girls, and there’s winning and there’s losing. The good part of this is that it brings them all together. They have fun, they’re going to cheer each other on.
“The other aspect is it is a family event, so I know everybody at home is making their cars, and they’re planning things and they’re watching YouTube videos, they’re collaborating on designs, and we get to see the fruits of their labor.
“I love to see that it’s family at home, and they bring it here and there’s a lot of camaraderie.”
The day’s results follow.
DAISY AND BROWNIE SCOUTS
(K-3rd grade)
1st place: Addy Hogue, Brownie Troop 23035
2nd place: Kendall Shaffer, Daisy Troop 28828
3rd place: Lana Davis Daisy Troop 28835
Most Colorful: Malorie Mitchell, Brownie Troop 23035
Most Patriotic: Haylee Bright, Daisy Troop 16451
Best Design: Avelyn Lovlie, Daisy Troop 28828
Most Unusual: Lylah Gilbert Brownie (Troop number unavailable)
JUNIOR, CADET, SENIOR AND AMBASSADOR SCOUTS
(4th-12 grade)
1st place: Ellie Shaffer, Junior Troop 28845
2nd place: Charlotte Goodemote, Junior Troop 10347
3rd place: Madeline Green, Junior Troop 46727
Most Colorful: Lily Nebel, Cadette Troop 16062
Most Patriotic: Jocelyn Gerrish, Cadette Troop 16062
Best Design: Keegan Twentier, Junior Troop 28845
Most Unusual: Beth Keener, Senior Troop 10524.
