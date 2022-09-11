Lawrence County soon will be designated a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, although it's better than what it sounds.
Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, speaking at Thursday's city council meeting, explained the county was successful in securing the status. It's the first step in the county receiving federal funds that will go to combating drug trafficking.
'I've applied for this three years in a row," Lamancusa said, while it was noted last year Westmoreland County was chosen. "It sounds kind of bad when you read it. ... It really gives us access to federal dollars and resources, and that's what we need."
The HIDTA program was created by Congress in 1988. There are HIDTA counties in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington, D.C.
In the program application, Lamancusa had to include drug trafficking and arrest statistics locally while other agencies like the FBI corroborated the numbers. Once chosen, the county will most importantly be in line for a new set of funding. The 2021 HIDTA budget was $290 million.
"Along with that designation will be money," Lamancusa said. "The amount is undetermined at this point. Every year there is a new pot of money for new counties that go into HIDTA."
The money has certain restrictions. Lamancusa said it won't go to overtime or hiring, but will be for further narcotics enforcement. Money will likely go to the installation of LPRs, or license plate readers.
These, it was explained, will not be for rudimentary traffic enforcement and no one will receive bills in the mail for speeding or running a red light. Instead, they will be placed at strategic intersections where high volumes of traffic enter into and leave Lawrence County that will connect with a nationwide database for drug trafficking.
"This is tying together Lawrence County into the already established network of licence plate readers throughout western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio and south," Lamancusa said. "Lawrence County is a hole right now in the grid. This will allow us to track traffickers moving across the state through our county. The technology is really sophisticated."
Each LPR costs about $12,000 plus maintenance fees, so it's best to not use local money to fund it, Lamancusa said.
