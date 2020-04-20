Lawrence County’s coronavirus count of confirmed cases grew by one from Saturday.
As of Sunday there were 60 confirmed cases in the county, with five deaths and 513 negative tests.
The confirmed cases in neighboring Mahoning County in Ohio, where some Pennsylvanians have been traveling to buy gasoline and attempting to buy liquor, have increased by from Saturday, when the count had increased from 512 on Thursday, to 572 Saturday, to 589 on Sunday. That county has reported 48 deaths from the coronavirus as of Sunday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday confirmed a total number of 1,215 additional positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing that total to 32,284. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have confirmed cases of the virus.
The entire state of Pennsylvania remains under a stay-at-home order, and all non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to remain closed. Schools will remain closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year.
The health department also announced that electronic and probable-cause deaths are now being reported, causing a reporting increase of 276 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,112.
A total of 126,570 patients have tested negative to date.
Most of the patients hospitalized with coronavirus are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 4,450 resident cases of COVID-19, and 479 cases among employees, for a total of 4,929 at 368 distinct facilities in 35 counties. Out of our total deaths, 462 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
