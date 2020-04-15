When Andrew Morgan returns to the United States on Friday, he might be the most prepared for social distancing guidelines.
After all, the son of Neshannock Township residents Dr. Richard and Janice Morgan -- who cast Lawrence County's first vote from space in November -- will be coming back to Earth after spending the last 272 days living aboard the International Space Station.
"We're looking forward to it. It's an exciting time," Dr. Richard Morgan said. "We're ready for him to come home. He's worked hard, he's anxious to be with his family and they're anxious to have him back."
Morgan blasted off to space on July 20, 2019, the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong's first steps on the moon. His return on Friday will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 13 splashdown following a near-tragedy and aborted lunar mission.
Morgan's father said he's been able to talk to his son every two weeks or so by video chat. His family also has been able to talk by email and phone, but noted "he calls us. I can't call him."
“We've had pretty good connectivity through this whole process," Morgan said. "I'm sure the first conversation will be that we're glad to have him back safely.”
While in space, Morgan completed seven spacewalks (totaling 45 hours and 48 minutes), including four which were to improve and extend the life of the station's Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer as it looks for evidence of dark matter in the universe.
The rookie astronaut will return with fellow American Jessica Meir, who joined Morgan in the ISS in September, and Russian Oleg Skripochka in a mission starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The three will undock from the ISS and begin a de-orbit burn back toward Earth at 12:22 a.m. Friday with a planned parachute landing in Kazakhstan at 1:17 a.m. (11:17 a.m. local time).
"Almost immediately, he'll be put on a small jet and flown back to Houston," his father said, noting the crew already will have been quarantined in preparation for the return flight. "Probably within 24 hours of landing in Kazakhstan, he'll be back in the Houston area."
Morgan's primary residence, where lives with his wife, Stacey, and four children, is near the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center, which is southeast of downtown Houston.
Once back stateside, Morgan will immediately be put into a second quarantine at the base for a week or two. During this time, Morgan will undergo a series of blood and immune system tests, as well as evaluations to make sure he can function in a gravitational environment.
"As a result of being in space, your immunity can be compromised," his father said. "They need to make sure his white cell count is up sufficiently to give him the usual amount of immunity before he can go home."
Morgan's family has also been undergoing their own precautions.
“The welcome will be very hands-off," his father said. "His family has been placed in their own quarantine. They'll have been quarantined for up to two weeks.”
If Morgan's family needs groceries, someone needs to go to the store for them and then leave the food at the front door.
“The family will be able to stay with him for a short period of time as long as everyone is quarantined and not showing any signs of illness,” his father said, referring to the coronavirus.
After Morgan completes NASA's tests, he will be given some time off. When it's time to get back to work, he'll join with the other NASA astronauts — there are about 50 in the current corps — working on various projects. Morgan's father said some are training for launches by SpaceX or Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. Some are involved with plans to go to the moon.
"Everybody is gainfully employed, though," his father said.
As for the family's plans on Thursday night into early Friday morning, the Morgans will be tuning into NASA's TV presentation of the descent home and landing.
"We'll take a nap earlier in the day," his father said.
