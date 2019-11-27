Replacement of the Countyline Bridge over Big Run in Scott and Slippery Rock townships will begin Monday.
A section of Countyline Road between Bodziach Road/Big Run Road and Houk Road will be closed to through traffic throughout December, beginning at 7 a.m. Monday.
The bridge is owned by two townships.
The main contractor for the project is North Beaver Contracting LLC of New Castle, and the project cost is $157,690.
No detour will be posted.
