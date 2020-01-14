The Countyline Road Bridge over Big Run in Scott and Slippery Rock townships will reopen Tuesday afternoon.
The bridge, owned by the two municipalities, will be open to traffic beginning at 4 p.m.
Replacement work on the bridge began Dec. 2. The prime contractor was North Beaver Contracting LLC of New Castle, at a cost of about $160,000.
