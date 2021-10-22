The threat of tornadoes and wind and rain that damaged her cart didn’t stop Drew McGraw and her pony — ironically named Storm — from claiming a top honor in the state 4-H horse show competition.
The 13-year-old member of the Lawrence County Trailblazers 4-H club had to borrow the unfamiliar cart of a friend, but her pony didn’t miss a beat in the competition. Together, they outshone 10 others from statewide in the pony pleasure driving class last month in State College.
Her mother, Lauren McGraw, was one of several moms who went on the trip to cheer on the 13 youths who took their horses for the various competitions.
McGraw and her sister, Jaesa McGraw, were among 17 county 4-H horse club members who qualified at the district level to compete in the show at State College the weekend of Sept. 23 and 24, and were among 15 who traveled to compete at the state show. Jaesa, who rode Storm in a couple other classes, placed third in equitation out of 25 contestants, and 10th in beginner trail. Next year she will have her turn at showing Storm in the cart.
The McGraws live in Ohioville in Beaver County, but are members of the Lawrence County 4-H clubs.
Storm is 9 years old, and Drew has been working with the pony for four years, her mother, Lauren explained.
There were tornado warnings all along the way to State College the day they left for the show. When they arrived, there was nowhere indoors for Drew to harbor her cart. She parked it outside, and through a stroke of bad luck, the rain and winds snapped one of its shafts and it wasn’t drivable, she explained.
A friend of Drew’s, 19-year-old Miranda Berk, who also planned to enter the pleasure driving competition, encountered her own heartbreaking luck when her horse came up lame before she left home.
It was Berk’s last year to show in 4-H. Her pony has since recovered. She made the generous gesture of allowing Drew and Storm to use her cart at the show, “and Drew drove one of her better classes with Storm. He was fantastic,” Drew’s mother said.
Drew explained that Berk’s cart was a bit too big for Storm, and she thought they wouldn’t do well because they couldn’t take sharp turns or Storm would be stabbed in the face with the shaft. It took some adept maneuvering.
“The judge didn’t look at us for the rest of the time and we thought he disqualified us,” Drew said, adding that they had recognized him as a judge from a previous show.
The judges pick their winners by looking at the consistency of their gait in different speeds, how the horse carries itself and how it walks and backs up, among other qualities, Drew’s mother said.
The top placers were announced first, then the judges went down the order. When Drew realized she won, she was surprised and emotional.
“I said, “Good boy!” to Storm, and it echoed through the ring and I patted him on the back and started crying. My mom was jumping up and down.”
“She cried a couple of times,” her mother said. Friends decorated their yard at home with signs and balloons to celebrate her victory.
Qualifiers for the state competition had to be in the top three places at the district show, where Drew was the district champion this year.
In addition to the McGraw girls, they were Abby Ambrosini, Miranda Berk, Emma and Nora Fuchs, Alexis Hufnagel, Ashton and Mackenzie Maine, Waylon McAnlis, Rayleigh Peffer, Bobby Saunders, Madison Soukovich, Keegan Wallace, Makenzie Werner, Grace Whiting and Mariska Zias.
Hufnagel and Whiting were the only ones who did not attend the state competition.
Of those, six 4-H members, in addition to McGraw’s first place and Jaesa’s placings with Storm, attained places within the top 10 of their classes. Nora Fuchs had a second and a sixth place; Emma Fuchs had a third and an eighth place; Miranda Berk placed third; Keegan Wallace placed eighth; and Bobby Saunders and Waylon McAnlis both had 10th places.
Also attending from Lawrence County was John Hudson, a horseman turned photographer, who has been taking photos at the shows for the past 19 years. Hudson takes the pictures gratis for the families of the 4-H participants.
“John Hudson is a man for 4-H,” Lauren McGraw said. “He does so much for 4-H and he doesn’t get paid to travel to any of the competitions. He just does it out of the goodness of his heart.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.