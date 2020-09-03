County working on plans for vaccine clinics

If and when a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, Lawrence County has facilities in place that could be used to distribute it.
Nonetheless, a lot of logistics still have to be ironed out, according to Jeff Parish, director of the county’s Public Safety Department.
Parish and department intern Bucky Wiech appeared before the county commissioners Tuesday to present a revised pandemic plan. Commissioner Dan Vogler asked if this was the same plan Parish had presented to a prior board that involved mass distribution of medicine.
Parish responded that Vogler was thinking of a different plan, and the commissioner followed up by asking “If a vaccine is successfully developed for the COVID, would this be a possible means by which that vaccine could be administered?”
The answer, Parish said, is yes.
However, in a phone interview Wednesday with The News, Parish emphasized the “could” is the operative word.
“We have an MDMC plan — a Mass Distribution of Medical Countermeasures — which is to distribute drugs for any type of emergency, any type of pandemic, like what we have now,” he said. “We’ve always had that, we’re constantly updating that. That’s basically just for people to walk in to get medication for their families. Those we’ve had for quite a while. They’re in different areas of the county — down in Ellwood City, in New Castle, Neshannock and places like that.
“We’ve also considered that, instead of just handing out medications or pills, there might come a time when we might have to give vaccinations. So we were always looking through our processes and looking through our places. Can we do a vaccination clinic somewhere, preferably like a drive-thru?”
Parish cited the Neshannock Township School District bus garage as an example.
“We have their bus garage, and we could utilize that as a drive-thru and people wouldn’t even have to get out of their cars,” he said. “We could just hand them their medications through a window, and away they went. That could operate the same way with a vaccine clinic.
“So some of (the MDMC sites) could be used for that, some of them can’t, because some of them are just walk-in. But that’s not to say we couldn’t use their parking lots. We had briefly looked at that even before COVID. This was several years ago. We looked at that and said, ‘Hey, we could do that, too.’”
However, Parish went on, the state is meeting with all counties, and one topic of discussion is the formulation of a plan for one, centralized vaccine location, rather than multiple, geographically located ones. That’s not necessarily the plan of attack, Parish emphasized, but a strategy needs to be in place just in case. State officials are asking for their meeting with Lawrence County to take place before the end of the month.
Even so, there are more decisions to be made beyond possible clinic sites.
“The logistics to put together something like this are intense, to say the least,” Parish said. “Not just anybody can give a vaccination. There’s going to have to be a lot of medical people on staff on location. Is it going to run 24 hours a day, is it going to be eight hours a day?
“Those are all questions to be answered. Who’s going to staff this? We don’t have a county health department, we don’t have people just sitting around waiting to go give shots. That’s where all the coordination is going to have to come in. There are a lot more unanswered questions than there are details right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.