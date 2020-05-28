By DEBBIE WACHTER
All furloughed Lawrence County Government Center employees will return to work Monday, and the courthouse will reopen to the public June 4.
Commissioner chairman Morgan Boyd announced at the commissioners meeting Tuesday that all furloughed employees will be expected to return to work Monday, as a result of the governor moving Lawrence County into the green phase of the COVID-19 restrictions that become effective Friday.
Although some row offices have called some of their employees back to work, 85 workers are still furloughed this week.
Under the change to green, restaurants, bars, barbershops and hair salons will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity, and other restrictions also have been relaxed but not removed.
“Now is not the time to go wild,” Boyd cautioned. “We’re still in phases, the coronavirus is still out there, and it’s important that we remain vigilant and conscious and pay close attention to the individuals around us to stay safe, so we can move out of these phases.”
Boyd said yesterday that in reopening the courthouse to the public, the county is purchasing thermometers for all of the departments and requiring department heads to take their employees’ temperatures daily. Members of the general public entering the courthouse from outside will have their temperatures checked at the door, before entering any of the buildings, he said.
Those entering the courthouse are asked to wear masks but they are not required, Boyd said, but anyone who enters the courts will be required to wear a mask.
In other matters:
•Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel reported that a veteran wrote a letter complimenting county veterans affairs director Jesse Putnam for help that the office provided him while he is homebound, through email and other communications.
•Approved establishment of a new budget account for funds raised for the county’s canine search and rescue and cadaver dogs unit. Jeffrey Parish, county public safety director, said the organization receives donations and has received funds from the district attorney’s office to establish the organization, and it raised money this year in T-shirt sales.
•Approved an agreement among the county, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and UPMC Jameson Hospital, designating the hospital to provide medical services for contaminated injured individuals, should a nuclear event occur at the Beaver Valley Power Station at Shippingport in Beaver County.
A hospital must be designated by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission because the county lies within the evacuation area of the nuclear power plant, Parish explained. Ellwood City Hospital had been the designated facility for many years, but since it closed, UPMC Jameson was the closest hospital to the north, he said, along with a hospital in Washington County to the south. Pittsburgh is too close to the power station to have a designated facility, because its residents are likely to become contaminated should a widespread exposure occur.
“UPMC graciously said they would help us,” Parish said, noting that Lawrence is considered a support or reception county for evacuees, and an evacuation center is designated at Mohawk High School where the American Red Cross would set up to track everyone.
•The commissioners tabled a request from Andrea Anderson of the Lawrence County jail to approve a grant application to the Bureau of Justice, because of short notice without time for them to meet with the jail staff to review the proposal in detail.
“We had absolutely no time to review it before you submitted the grant,” Boyd told her, adding, “in the future, you’ve got to be better than that.”
The commissioners are planning to meet with the jail officials to review all of their grants before voting on the proposal, he said, and Spielvogel, who also is the prison board chairman, agreed. They said the board will reconsider the request at their next public meeting at 10 a.m. June 9.
