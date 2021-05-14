The Lawrence County commissioners are offering incentives to county government employees who opt to receive the COVID-19 vaccines.
They also are offering the employees incentive to contribute to the United Way.
The commissioners by resolution Tuesday approved the incentive in an update of the county employee handbook. Each employee who receives the vaccine will be given two permissive absence days with pay this year. They must provide proof of their vaccination for completing the shot series. The resolution affects members of the county labor unions and non-union employees but not elected officials.
"This is strictly voluntary for the employee," Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said.
Similarly, the commissioners voted that each employee who contributes to the United Way also will be given a permissive day off with pay, known as a United Way Day. The employee must donate a minimum of $4 per pay or $104 total for the year in order to qualify for the day off. All union and nonunion employees except for jail personnel would be eligible. The measure is strictly voluntary for the employee and is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2021.
The county also is going to offer a vaccine clinic at the courthouse for employees, Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel said. She sent emails to the county workers, spouses and family members, informing them of the vaccines will be available for anyone else who is interested in getting them.
The shots will be only for people 18 or older, because they will be the Moderna vaccine, Spielvogel said.
She noted that statewide, Pfizer has been given emergency authority to vaccinate 12 to 15 year olds with its particular serum.
"We're doing everything we could possibly do in Pennsylvania and in Lawrence County to get things back to normal," she said. For those who are hesitant about getting the vaccine, she advised that they visit the CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health websites to read their guidelines.
"The information is there if you have hesitancy," she said. "It's your option and your preference now. The county will offer incentives to people to get the vaccine and who already have gotten it, just to make our workplace safer."
