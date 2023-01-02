About 400 Lawrence County government employees received surprise holiday bonuses last week in time for Christmas.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd made the announcement Thursday at the commissioners final meeting of the year Thursday that the commissioners allotted $40,000 from the county’s end-of-year surplus funds, to give each employee $100 for his or her Christmas dinner celebration or holiday expenses.
Boyd explained outside of the meeting Friday the county’s budget had a $1.3 million total end-of-year surplus, comprised of funds from various sources, including tax money, fee collections and other accounts.
The funds were allocated only to current employees and not the county’s pensioners who are retired, Boyd said, nor did the bonuses go to any elected officials.
“It was a holiday stipend,” he said. “We know inflation has hit hard, not just our employees but taxpayers countywide. Wanted to show our appreciation for their long hours of hard work.”
The commissioners did not publicly discuss or vote on the allocation, which Boyd said would be approved when the commissioners approve the payment registers at a public meeting.
“It was made through the normal county process of finances,” he said, and the employees received the money last week before Christmas.
Of the total surplus, another $800,000 was spent to pay down a bond issue, and the rest, $460,000, will go into the county’s capital fund, operating reserve or fund balance, Boyd said. “We ran a pretty efficient shop this year.”
