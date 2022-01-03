All Lawrence County government nonunion and management employees will get 2 percent cost-of-living raises this year as a result of action taken Monday at the annual meeting of the salary board.
Initially, it was proposed the 19 non-union and management workers at the county jail get only a 1.5-percent wage increase to coincide with what the jail union workers are getting under their bargaining agreement, but Commissioner Dan Vogler said he felt it was unfair that the jail’s nonunion workers receive less than all of the other county employees.
The two percent raise for the jail workers was approved by a 3-1 vote, with Commissioner Morgan Boyd casting the no vote.
“I’m curious to why this differs, 1 1/2 percent versus the two percent we’re doing overall,” Vogler said before the vote.
Boyd explained that the jail management would get what the employees get, with the rationale of potential hard feelings at the jail where some individuals are receiving higher raises than others.
Vogler countered that “this isn’t the only place where this has happened throughout the year. I would prefer it be two percent so we’re consistent, but we’ll see how the vote goes.”
The salary board is comprised of the three commissioners — Boyd, Vogler and Loretta Spielvogel, and Controller David J. Prestopine as the mainstays. Other elected row officers also have a vote on board matters that contain to their respective departments.
Vogler, Spielvogel and Prestopine agreed with Vogler and voted in favor of the jail increase being two percent for the non-union and management staff.
Prestopine explained after the meeting that the 19 affected employees include the captains, the warden, the warden and his deputy who currently are on administrative leave, and administrative office workers.
In other departments, the salary board unanimously took the following actions:
•Approved an increase of $3,000 in the annual pay of Courtroom 3 judicial secretary for additional duties she has taken on. The $3,000 was originally granted to the Courtroom 1 judicial secretary, who has since died.
The raise is being transferred to the Courtroom 3 secretary, who is Susan Cubellis.
•Agreed 5-0 to rename a detective position as sergeant in the district attorney’s office, with a pay increase from $46,595 to $49,000. District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa cast the fifth vote. He said he has not officially named someone to that position yet.
•In a 5-0 vote created the positions of confidential specialist and collections specialist in the office of the prothonotary, each at a pay of $36,500. Prothonotary Jodi Klabon-Esoldo, who cast the fifth vote, explained that her office staff has been reduced, and the two positions are to collect fines and costs that have been on the books for many years. She said the positions will pay for themselves.
•Agreed 4-0 to increase the base pay rate of the chief deputy controller to $55,000, from $50,184. The person who will occupy that position has not yet been made public, Prestopine said.
•Agreed 4-0 to eliminate the audit manager position and create the position of pension administrator, at a pay of $46,500. That position will be held by Stacy Morse, who previously was earning $43,675.
Board chairman Morgan Boyd said the salary board will reconvene within the next couple of weeks to set the base salary of the director of elections, which has been vacant since Ed Allison, who held that position, died on Sept. 2. Other matters also may be included at that meeting, he said.
