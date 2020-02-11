The Lawrence County courthouse soon will have a fifth courtroom available for proceedings.
Plus, the courts have tapped the woodworking talents of the county's maintenance department members to perform most of the construction.
Three county maintenance workers — Joe DiNardo, Neil Gagliano and Don Guido — deemed to be skilled at woodworking, have been diligently sawing, drilling, pounding nails and doing fine woodcrafting to restore the room to its original stately status inside the older part of the courthouse. The walls are a soft gray and are trimmed with gold.
The project was the idea of Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto, who said he felt the need for a room to house proceedings of senior judges, juvenile masters, juvenile criminal proceedings and other hearings. The spacious room has the original 18-foot-high ceilings, and until recently, it housed the county law library.
Retired county maintenance superintendent Frank Piccari, who is overseeing the maintenance department under a contract, said the work is being done with a $38,000 grant from the Hoyt Foundation.
Motto said he has supplemented that with $18,000 to $20,000 from his supervision fee account, which is money charged to probationers. He emphasized that no tax money is going into the project.
He is anticipating that with all of the church closings, the county will be lucky enough to find pews to use as benches.
According to Motto, the old section of the courthouse was built as its own entity in 1849, and opened in 1852. At the time, Lawrence County had no judges and was part of Butler County's judicial district. Butler County judges would come into the county to hear cases, and the second floor was one big courtroom with a balcony around it, he recalled.
An addition was built onto the building in the late 1800s, he said, and around that time is when Lawrence County became its own judicial district with one judge, but with the addition, there were two courtrooms. The room now under construction first opened as a courtroom in March 1954, where President Judge W. Walter Braham conducted divorce court, according to information from a New Castle News photo of the room that was published March 5, 1954. The room included a bench, jury box and a state seal with the inscription "Equal Justice Under Law," in gold letters.
When the newer courthouse was built in the 1970s, an existing courtroom in the old section was condensed, and that is where Judge David Acker's courtroom and chambers are located. At that time, the county had only two judges, occupying courtrooms 1 and 2 in the new section. When the county added a third judge, around 1983 or 1984, a third courtroom was created in the new section of the courthouse, and all of the antique-looking furniture and woodworking was transferred out of the larger, second courtroom in the old courthouse into the new Courtroom three, which Judge John W. Hodge now occupies.
The spacious former courtroom, then empty, then was converted into the law library that at one time housed shelves containing volumes and volumes of books.
"We had reporter systems that covered every state in the union," Motto said.
Then, as internet came into play and many of the law books became obsolete and information became available online, the law library was condensed and moved out about a year ago. It now is located on the third floor of the old courthouse, leaving the former courtroom empty again.
Motto thought would be nice to remodel the room and restore it to how it looked originally as a courtroom, which is where he, as an attorney, had tried his first case in 1974.
Former commissioner Bob Del Signore had met with the Hoyt Foundation and secured the $38,000 grant for the project.
As for the plans, the remodelers do not have a current architect's rendering. Rather, they are referring to the original floor plans, Gagliano said. "We're going from photos of the original courtroom and the design in Courtroom 3. That makes it a little more interesting, to say the least."
Motto pointed out that architects W.G. Eckles Co. had done the original renderings of that courtroom, and David Esposito of Eckles recently dug into the company's archives to come up with the drawing for the workers to use as a guide.
"It's been an idea of mine for awhile," Motto said. "We don't have juvenile hearings in a courtroom right now, and I think it will be a plus if juvenile criminal proceedings took place in a courtroom atmosphere to make a better impression on our young people."
