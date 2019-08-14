Several Lawrence County government employees received recognition yesterday for their five years of service in working at the courthouse and related agencies.
The commissioners invited those employees to their meetings to present them with certificates.
The employees are: Marcy Freeman, adult probation officer aide; Jonathan Carran, maintenance worker; Matthew Vanasco, district attorney’s detective; Laura Bordonaro, recording specialist in the office of Register and Recorder; Cara Grant, confidential courts secretary; Dinene Marshall-Quigley, adult probation officer aide; and James Donston, telecommunications supervisor at the county 911 center.
“We have a lot of very, very dedicated people who work for this county,” Commissioner Bob Del Signore said.
“After you’ve been here awhile, you realize they go above and beyond.”
Commissioner Dan Vogler pointed out that the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs at its recent convention also honored some of the elected borough officials from Lawrence County.
He noted that David O. Hairhoger and Charles McAnlis, New Beaver Borough councilmen, each have completed 40 or more years of public service to the borough. They received the state’s President’s award.
Other honorees were Linda M. List of Ellwood City, who has more than 20 years of borough service as a secretary; and Anthony J. Court, mayor of Ellwood City Borough and Marilyn Mancini, an Ellwood City councilwoman, both with more than 10 years of service.
