As the news of Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death trickled out Friday, reactions from near and far were of shock and awe.
Ginsburg, appointed to the high court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton. After a decades long battle with cancer, Ginsburg died Friday night. She was 87.
In Lawrence County, women leaders were still processing the news and its ramifications on a possible Senate appointment this year along with the Nov. 3 general election.
“As the president of the (Lawrence County) League of Women Voters, Ruth Ginsburg was one of my heroes,” Linda Morrison said. “She advocated for the things I advocate. She was very gracious anytime that I heard her speak. She was a very small woman, but boy she was a champion for justice.”
Morrison hadn’t heard the news late Friday evening until a phone message was left for her.
“I had not heard about it,” she said. “I was shocked, very shocked. I knew that she was ill, but I didn’t know she was that ill.”
Elizabeth Verterano, the first woman to sit on New Castle’s city council and the first female county commissioner, said simply, “Great persons don’t come along that often.”
Elected to council in 1979 for two terms before moving on to lead Lawrence County in 1987, Verterano said Ginsburg was an advocate for justice and women’s voting rights.
“I think her death is a great loss for those of us who value the rights of the individual,” Verterano said. “I think Ruth Bader Ginsburg was certainly a woman to be admired and did a lot for women’s rights and in that regard will be greatly missed.”
Kathryn Rentz, who works with Lawrence County Action, said she considered retiring from politics after this election. Ginsburg’s death might change those plans.
Rentz explained that her neighbor, who is gay, called her in tears. Ginsburg voted in the court’s 5-4 majority in the landmark 2015 decision to legalize same-sex marriage across all 50 states.
“That’s how fearful these people are,” Rentz said. “I don’t feel doomed. I feel resolved to just work harder.”
Angela Valvano, the vice chair of the Lawrence County Democrats and an executive committee member of the county NAACP, was painting the trim in her house when she got three text messages all in a row. She soon realized the urgency of the messages.
“It’s a crushing moment,” Valvano said. “There’s nothing histrionic here by saying people will lose rights in the United States of America. That is unacceptable. That is unfathomable. It doesn’t hold true to what our country is supposed to be at all.”
A little after an hour news of Ginsburg’s passing broke, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced his intentions to seat a replacement from President Donald Trump’s list of possible justices. That move marked criticism after McConnell refused to hold a vote on President Barack Obama’s nominee when Antonin Scalia died in February 2016. McConnell cited the upcoming general election at the time for not allowing proceedings.
“I disagree with that position,” Verterano said. “I think this close to the election, that the appointment should not go forward at this time.” She said if Trump is reelected, then he would have the ability to tap a replacement justice in 2021.
Valvano was more pointed, saying the only way to avoid a confirmation is if the Democrat minority — Republicans hold a 53-47 advantage in the Senate, with Vice President Mike Pence having the ability to cast tie-breaking votes — gains at least four Senators from across the aisle who oppose McConnell’s replacement process.
“I think it’s going to take enormous pressure,” Valvano said. “That is the only way.”
Of the four women, none explicitly demanded a woman to replace Ginsburg on the bench. Rentz added that having a knowledge of the Constitution and what’s right and wrong can be found in a man or woman.
Verterano added, “I think the more important thing to me is that the person is highly qualified and is someone who believes in justice and equality.”
Morrison said she would oppose any Trump appointee, adding “I don’t think any of those people would be up to my standards.”
