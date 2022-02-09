Pennsylvania counties, by law, are required to reevaluate the boundaries of their magisterial court districts every 10 years following a federal decennial census.
The Lawrence County courts are proposing that the county’s existing four magisterial districts be kept intact as they currently exist, without any changes. It will be up to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to approve that proposal. The judges presiding over those courts are Melissa A. Amodie, Jerry G. Cartwright, Jennifer L. Nicholson and Richard Russo.
The last time a change was made in the district court boundaries in Lawrence County was when the state Supreme Court approved the elimination of the district of Judge David B. Rishel in 2018, when he retired. The court on March 12, 2017, affirmed that redistricting, reducing the county’s number of magisterial districts from five to four. Rishel has since been named a senior district judge. His court district, before its elimination, had existed for about 43 years.
The townships of Shenango, Hickory, Plain Grove, Scott and Washington townships and South New Castle Borough were reassigned then to now-retired District Judge Scott McGrath’s jurisdiction, and Slippery Rock Township was then assigned to the court of District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright.
At the time, the state wanted to reduce the numbers of district courts because the governor had cut a large sum of money out of the court budget, and the court system statewide had been underfunded.
The county had asked the state to delay the change until 2018, to coincide with the end of Rishel’s current term, and the Supreme Court obliged.
Now, four years later, the local courts are not favoring another change.
“Our courts at the county level have officially proposed maintaining the current boundaries of the four districts,” Commissioner Dan Vogler explained at a commissioners meeting Tuesday.
A narrative published in the Lawrence County Law Journal states that each magisterial district within Lawrence County has been analyzed and evaluated with respect to population, caseload and workload measures.
The court of Amodie, in District 53-1-01, includes the city of New Castle, minus its sixth ward on the city’s West Side.
The court of Cartwright, District 53-3-01, includes Ellwood City, Enon Valley, Ellport, Wampum and New Beaver boroughs and the townships of Little Beaver, Wayne, Perry and Slippery Rock.
The court of Nicholson, District 53-3-02, encompasses Union, Mahoning, North Beaver and Taylor townships, SNPJ Borough and New Castle’s 6th Ward.
Russo’s court, District 53-3-03, encompasses the largest geographical area, and includes townships of Neshannock, Wilmington, Pulaski, Shenango, Hickory, Scott, Washington and Plain Grove, and South New Castle, New Wilmington and Volant boroughs.
Michael Occhibone, county court administrator, said he is planning to submit a recommendation to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court later this month, that the county’s four districts be kept as they currently are. If the court approves them, they will remain in place for at least another 10 years.
That proposed plan is available at the courthouse for public review and comment until Feb. 16 in the court administrator’s office. Comments may be submitted to that office by calling Occhibone at (724) 656-1934.
