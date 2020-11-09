By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Lawrence County still has about 1,030 ballots this week that are in the process of being counted, while the county is also waiting until it can certify its election results.
Allison said the elections department will report its preliminary totals to the Department of State later this week to determine if an automatic recount will be necessary under the law, for any race that has less than a 1/2 percent difference in the outcome. Commissioner chairman Morgan Boyd, who also chairs the county board of elections, said Monday the county is "in a holding pattern," and he does not know when the board will ultimately certify the county's election results, until some higher court decisions are made with regard to President Donald Trump's lawsuits.
"Right now we're entering ballots that were held back on Election Day to avoid any double votes," Lawrence County elections director Ed Allison said. "We have the segregated ballots set aside according to a judge's order. We already have begun to investigate provisionals, (to make sure proper identifications have been provided and there are no duplicate votes) and we'll count them tomorrow."
The military has until the end of the day Tuesday get their ballots in to the elections office, and those will probably be counted Thursday, Allison said. Allison said he has received no orders to stop counting or do anything other than the procedural process.
"We are diligently trying to complete the task," he said.
