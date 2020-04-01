Lawrence County has been added to a list of 33 Pennsylvania counties that are now under a stay-at-home order by Gov. Tom Wolf and the state Department of Health.
The order comes the day after the deadly coronavirus claimed the life of a second Lawrence County resident, and figures released Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health show that the number of confirmed cases in Lawrence County has risen to 13, up from 10 on Monday.
Neighboring Mahoning County — where Lawrence County residents traditionally have traveled for shopping and entertainment — has a total of 153 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and nine people have died from the virus, according to the Ohio Department of Health. That county has the third highest number of cases in Ohio. A stay-at-home order also is in effect in Ohio.
Wolf's order took effect at 8 p.m. Tuesday and will continue until April 30. And while it allows people to go out and buy food and conduct necessary business in their lives, they are strongly discouraged from visiting others in other households and from congregating socially, unless they are outdoors and keeping a social distance of at least six feet from one another.
Lawrence County Commissioner chairman Morgan Boyd said the commissioners received a phone call Monday from Wolf's office, asking if they wanted the county to be placed under a stay-at-home order, "and we responded affirmative."
He reasoned that the county has a significant population who are considered to be in the at-risk category, because of its large number of senior citizens.
"On top of that, while a lot of residents are abiding by the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, there are a lot of people out there who are not taking this seriously enough and are out with other people," Boyd said, adding, that he still has seen a large number of cars traveling on local roads.
"If we're going to stop the spread of this virus, this needs to stop," he said.
The Lawrence County Government Center is closed, except for some court employees holding sessions in Central Court and some essential staff and elected officials working in the courthouse. The rest of the courthouse staff is laid off or working from home.
The closure was prompted about a week ago by a county employee having been diagnosed with coronavirus. That worker reportedly is recovering.
Two city firemen who were quarantined after an exposure to coronavirus on a medical call are doing well and have exhibited no symptoms, according to New Castle fire chief Mike Kobbe. He expects them to return to work this weekend.
He said the CDC is shortening a work a quarantine based on certain parameters, and if the quarantined workers show no symptoms after seven days, he or she may return to work.
The two firefighters will have been quarantined for about 10 days by the weekend, Kobbe said, "and they are fine. Both are feeling well and are anxious to get back to work."
He said he spoke with Noga ambulance officials and learned that two ambulance workers, who were on the same call, were quarantined but they have not shown any symptoms of the coronavirus, either.
He added that an extra fire truck put into service this week that is designated only for medical calls in order to limit exposure, is proving to be useful.
"Hopefully we're nipping things in the bud as best we can," he said.
The governor's stay-at-home order "really doesn't change a whole lot," Kobbe added. "They just want to cut back on anyone being out socializing."
Anyone performing life-sustaining travel does not need paperwork to prove the reason for travel, under the order.
Law enforcement will be focused on ensuring that residents are aware of the order and informing the public of social distancing practices, rather than enforcement, the governor's office reported.
New Castle police chief Bobby Salem said if an officer come across people not following the guidelines, he or she will try to educate them and emphasize the importance of staying home, to get them to comply.
He said that since the city padlocked two of its playgrounds, there has not been much problem with youngsters congregating.
"If we see gatherings, we will actively break them up," he said, adding that it's OK for people to be outside, just not in group gatherings.
"We're very concerned and want to do everything we can to keep everything safe in the city," he said.
He said the police themselves are taking precautions to protect themselves, their families and the public. The police have personal protection equipment in every vehicle, and there are police at the station for disinfecting and station and vehicles.
Other stay-at-home counties under the order are Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Bucks, Butler, Cameron, Carbon, Centre, Chester, Crawford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Forest, Franklin, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, Pike, Schuylkill, Somerset, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland and York counties.
All Pennsylvania schools are closed until further notice, and the non-life-sustaining business closures remain in effect, according to a governor's directive issued Monday.
