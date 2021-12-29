The Lawrence County government’s non-union and management workers as well as elected officials will pay more money toward their health insurance next year.
The commissioners, after adopting an adjusted 2022 budget Tuesday, voted 2 to 1 to increase the employee contribution rate from 4 percent to 5 percent for the insurance coverage. The measure affects any county employee or elected official who is not a member of a labor union with a negotiated contract. The union rates are set according to the negotiated contracts with the county’s individual bargaining units.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd, who voted against approving the increase, said he believes that percentage should have been higher, to be more in conformity with the public sector employee contributions to health care.
Boyd pointed out that most people in the United States contribute a higher percentage to their employee insurance, some as high as 18 percent in the private sector.
“I’m voting no, because I believe the county should be more in line with the private and institutional sectors of what their employees are paying,” he said. He noted after the meeting that he believes in paying the higher increase for himself, too.
Commissioners Loretta Spielvogel and Dan Vogler approved the increase as proposed.
Spielvogel pointed out that some departments already are paying the five percent, namely workers at the jail under the union contract.
The contribution increases are only toward the percentage the member pays, she pointed out. “It’s not 100 extra dollars per pay.”
For many years, county employees paid nothing toward their health insurance. Boyd noted that the county is fronting $26,000 per year toward a worker with family insurance. A four-percent contribution amounts to $1,040, and five-percent is $1,500, he said.
The county received figures from its insurance advisors/consultants, showing that of comparable counties, Lawrence County government is the lowest in terms of what percentage its employees contribute to their health insurance costs, he said.
Boyd pointed out that the county funds vision and dental insurance 100 percent for the employees.
Altogether, the county government system has 414 employees.
The county has been in negotiations with employees of the 69-member American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees Local 2902 toward a new contract. The existing contract expires Friday and there has been no agreement.
Boyd pointed out that the impasse is because the workers don’t want to pay the higher percentage for insurance benefits. Currently, they and all other members of county bargaining units are paying three percent, he said.
The county’s AFSCME bargaining unit includes non-management employees of the treasurers, tax claim, controllers, voters, veterans and maintenance offices, and Children and Youth Services and Mental Health/Developmental Services.
Under its existing contract, AFSCME workers have the ability to vote to strike, but the bargaining unit earlier this month voted not to strike as a result of the insurance impasse, Boyd reported outside of a commissioners meeting. and although negotiations have not continued, he does not know what the next step will be toward resolving the contract.
“The issue is the insurance increase,” he iterated.
Also unresolved are new contracts for 183 employees of the court-related and 63 workers of the court-appointed bargaining unit of Construction and General Laborers Unit Local 964, and the sheriff’s department, which also expires Friday.
Boyd said the court-related, court-appointed bargaining unit has not yet approached the county negotiators about terms of a new contract. He noted that the court-related, court-appointed workers reportedly are switching over to joining the Teamsters Local 261 and are in transition. Meanwhile, they will continue to work under their existing contract terms, receiving a zero cost of living increase and paying three percent of their insurance until a new contract is ratified, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.