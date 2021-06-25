From staff reports
Lawrence County reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, state health officials said.
There was also a new probable case reported Friday. The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,676 cases (5,517 confirmed, 2,159 probable).
In Lawrence County, 34,034 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 127 since Thursday. There have been 31,752 full vaccination doses administered, an increase of 204 since Thursday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,320,833, which is 59.4 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,235,120 residents have received one dose, which is 62.2 percent of the eligible population.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there is one COVID-19 patient. The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with four currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 258 new cases Friday and nine new deaths, bringing the respective totals to 1,211,299 and 27,636.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of June 11 to June 17 decreased to 1.4 percent from 1.9 percent.
