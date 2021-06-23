Lawrence County reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, state health officials said.
The death count stayed at 215. The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,670 cases (5,515 confirmed, 2,155 probable).
In Lawrence County, 33,907 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 50 since Tuesday. There have been 31,548 full vaccination doses administered, an increase of 66 since Tuesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,275,816, which is 59.1 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,206,917 residents have received one dose, which is 62 percent of the eligible population.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are no COVID-19 patients. The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with four currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 174 new cases Wednesday and eight new deaths, bringing the respective totals to 1,210,820 and 27,612.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of June 11 to June 17 decreased to 1.4 percent from 1.9 percent.
