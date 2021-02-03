From staff reports
Three more COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday in Lawrence County, the state Health Department reported.
The three deaths were the first in February, bringing the death count — according to the Health Department — to 170 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 41 deaths in January, 57 in December and 69 in November.
However, the death numbers since November (170) equal the state’s accounting for total deaths in Lawrence County since March. According to New Castle News records, there were 34 deaths in the county through Oct. 31.
On Tuesday, the state added 18 new cases, including 13 confirmed and five probable. The county’s case totals are 5,508 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,224 confirmed and 1,284 probable. There were 61 new negative tests reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 16,786.
Lawrence County entered its 15th consecutive week of a substantial level of community transmission on Monday.
So far, 3,752 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 351. The total of people receiving both doses is now to 955, up 20.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 11 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up three from Monday. Data reported to the state Health Department indicates there are nine available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 4,410 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 850,488. Statewide positivity rates from Jan. 22-28 decreased to 9.3 percent from 10.5 percent.
There were 120 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 21,812. Out of total deaths reported, 11,406 have been residents from nursing or personal care facilities, 73 of which were in Lawrence County.
There are 1,096,525 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose and 201,797 who received both doses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.