Lawrence County reported three new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, state health officials said.
The death count stayed at 220.
The county also reported 13 new probable cases Wednesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,984 cases (5,690 confirmed, 2,294 probable).
In Lawrence County, 35,330 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 90 from Tuesday.
There have been 34,093 full vaccination doses administered, up 35 from Tuesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,783,954, which is 63.8 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,021,768 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are four COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported four adult ICU beds are available with six currently staffed. There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients is in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state also reported new 1,811 cases on Wednesday and 22 new deaths, bringing the respective totals to 1,241,843 and 27,925.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of July 30 to Aug. 5 increased to 5.4 percent from 3.9 percent.
