From staff reports
Lawrence County reported three confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total stayed at 216. There were also two probable cases reported.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,728 cases (5,543 confirmed, 2,182 probable).
In Lawrence County, 33,167 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 47 from Thursday.
There have been 33,662 full vaccination doses administered, up 49 from Thursday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,592,034, which is 61.5 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 5,796,515 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are two COVID-19 patients. The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 415 new cases and four new deaths on Friday, bringing the respective totals to 1,215,767 and 27,7786.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of July 2 to July 8 increased to 1.2 percent from 1.1 percent.
