HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added three new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
The county is at 429 confirmed and 66 probable cases for a total of 495.
The death count stayed at 22 after rising by one on Wednesday.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 7,238 negative tests, an increase of 28 since Thursday's report.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 21 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, an increase of 19 since Thursday. There is one ventilator in use.
In eight Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there were no new test results among employees or patients.
Cumulatively, 52 employees and 41 patients have tested positive for the virus. Eight people have died in these facilities.
Statewide, there were an additional 760 positive cases on Friday, raising the statewide total to 148,683 since the beginning of the pandemic.
There were 21 more deaths statewide reported, bringing the total to 7,934.
