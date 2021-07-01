From staff reports
Lawrence County reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case on Thursday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total stayed at 216. There was also one probable case reported.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,693 cases (5,523 confirmed, 2,170 probable).
In Lawrence County, 34,257 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 28 since Wednesday. There have been 32,139 full vaccination doses administered.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,402,488, which is 60.1 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,282,777 residents have received one dose, which is 62.7 percent of the eligible population.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there is one COVID-19 patient. The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with five currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 186 new cases on Thursday and nine new deaths, bringing the respective totals to 1,212,257 and 27,687.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of June 18 to June 24 decreased to 1.2 percent from 1.4 percent.
