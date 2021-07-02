Lawrence County reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case on Friday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total stayed at 216. There was also one probable case reported.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,695 cases (5,524 confirmed, 2,171 probable).
In Lawrence County, 34,314 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 57 since Thursday. There have been 32,249 full vaccination doses administered, up 110 since Thursday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,418,234, which is 60.3 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,293,323 residents have received one dose, which is 62.9 percent of the eligible population.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there is one COVID-19 patient. The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with three currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 304 new cases on Friday and eight new deaths, bringing the respective totals to 1,212,561 and 27,695.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of June 18 to June 24 decreased to 1.2 percent from 1.4 percent.
