From staff reports
Lawrence County reported one confirmed COVID-19 case Wednesday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total stayed at 216. There was also one probable case reported.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,719 cases (5,535 confirmed, 2,184 probable).
In Lawrence County, 33,060 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 26 from Tuesday.
There have been 33,545 full vaccination doses administered, up 41 from Tuesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,574,566, which is 61.3 percent of the eligible population. So far, 5,782,640 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are two COVID-19 patients. The state health department reported two adult ICU beds are available with six currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 273 new cases and 13 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the respective totals to 1,214,927 and 27,772.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of July 2 to July 8 increased to 1.2 percent from 1.1 percent.
