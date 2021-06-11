From staff reports
Lawrence County reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case Friday, state health officials reported.
The death count stayed at 212.
There were no probable tests reported. The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,628 cases (5,488 confirmed, 2,140 probable).
In Lawrence County, 33,331 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 77 since Thursday. There have been 30,358 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 149 since Thursday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,023,273, which is 56.6 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,083,253 residents have received one dose, which is 60.1 percent of the eligible population.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, one COVID-19 patient is hospitalized. The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with seven currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 380 new cases and 19 new deaths Friday, bringing the respective totals to 1,207,875 and 27,457.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of May 28 to June 3 decreased to 2.9 percent from 3.8 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.