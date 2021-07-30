Pennsylvania health officials on Friday reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second straight day.
The new case totals reported Thursday and Friday are the most since late-May in the state.
There were nine confirmed cases and two probable cases reported in Lawrence County. The death count stayed at 218.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,827 cases (5,602 confirmed, 2,225 probable).
In Lawrence County, 34,357 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 113 from Thursday.
There have been 33,682 full vaccination doses administered, up 66 from Thursday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,704,720, which is 62.8 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 5,902,418 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are two COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with four currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state also reported 1,110 cases and eight new deaths in Friday's report, bringing the respective totals to 1,224,500 and 27,850.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of July 16 to July 22 increased to 2.6 percent from 1.7 percent.
