Lawrence County reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, state health officials reported.
The death count stayed at 207.
The county’s case totals are 7,412 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,367 confirmed and 2,045 probable.
Of the new cases, seven were confirmed and two were probable.
So far, 30,159 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 62 since Wednesday.
There have been 25,730 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 259 since Wednesday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 4,043,255.
There are 5,409,109 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there is one COVID-19 patient hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are no available adult ICU beds in the hospital with six currently staffed.
In the hospital, there is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported 2,028 new cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,181,279.
There were 38 new deaths reported on Thursday, bringing the total to 26,697.
Of the state’s eligible population, 53.3 percent have received a first dose of the vaccine and 46.7 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of April 30 to May 6 decreased to 6.6 percent from 7.6 percent last week.
