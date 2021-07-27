Four more confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Lawrence County on Tuesday, state health officials said.
The death count stayed at 217. There were also nine new probable cases reported in Tuesday's report.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,797 cases (5,583 confirmed, 2,214 probable).
In Lawrence County, 34,109 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 119 from Monday.
There have been 33,505 full vaccination doses administered, up 98 from Monday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,670,689, which is 62.5 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 5,877,219 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are three COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with four currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 986 new cases and four new deaths in Tuesday's report, bringing the respective totals to 1,221,657 and 27,831.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of July 16 to July 22 increased to 2.6 percent from 1.7 percent.
