Lawrence County reported four new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total stayed at 216. There were no probable cases reported.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,756 cases (5,559 confirmed, 2,197 probable).
In Lawrence County, 33,708 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 81 from Wednesday.
There have been 33,160 full vaccination doses administered, up 76 from Wednesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,639,196, which is 61.9 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 5,838,472 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are five COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with three currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 561 new cases and six new deaths on Thursday, bringing the respective totals to 1,218,418 and 27,819.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of July 9 to July 15 increased to 1.7 percent from 1.2 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.