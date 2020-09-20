From staff reports
HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added four new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
The county is at 432 confirmed and 67 probable cases for a total of 499. The cases on Saturday included three confirmed and one probable.
The state Health Department no longer provides updates on Sundays, instead including Sunday's report on Monday.
The death count stayed at 22 after rising by one on Wednesday.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 7,280 negative tests, an increase of 42 since Friday’s report.
At UPMC Jameson, there is one COVID-19 patient hospitalized. There is one ventilator in use.
In eight Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there were no new test results among employees or patients.
Cumulatively, 52 employees and 41 patients have tested positive for the virus. Eight people have died in these facilities.
Statewide, there were an additional 1,162 positive cases on Saturday, raising the statewide total to 149,845 since the beginning of the pandemic.
There were 22 more deaths statewide reported, bringing the total to 7,956.
