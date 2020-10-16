From staff reports
HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added five new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
The county is now at 685 positive cases. Of the cases, 589 are confirmed and 96 are probable. One fewer probable case was reported Friday. The death count stayed at 24.
At UPMC Jameson, there are six COVID-19 patients hospitalized, an increase of one since Thursday. There are still two COVID-19 ventilators in use.
In nine Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there was one new test result among patients and two among employees.
According to Health Department information, 104 patients and 72 employees have tested positive for the virus.
Eight people have died in these facilities since the beginning of the pandemic.
Across Pennsylvania, there were1,566 new cases reported Friday, marking the 10th consecutive day the state’s daily case count surpassed 1,000.
There total count is 179,089.
Twenty-five new deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the total death count in the state to 8,457.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.