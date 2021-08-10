Lawrence County reported eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, state health officials said.
The death count stayed at 220.
The county also reported 15 new probable cases Tuesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,968 cases (5,687 confirmed, 2,281 probable).
In Lawrence County, 35,240 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 257 from Monday.
There have been 34,058 full vaccination doses administered, up 75 from Monday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,776,144, which is 63.8 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,010,739 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are four COVID-19 patients, down from seven on Friday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with five currently staffed. There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients is in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state also reported new 2,076 cases on Tuesday and 11 new deaths, bringing the respective totals to 1,240,032 and 27,914.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of July 30 to Aug. 5 increased to 5.4 percent from 3.9 percent.
