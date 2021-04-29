From staff reports
Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death and nine new cases on Thursday, state health officials reported.
The death count is now at 205.
The county’s case totals are 7,225 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,253 confirmed and 1,972 probable.
Of the new cases, all 10 were confirmed. Conversely, one case previously deemed probable was taken away.
There were 57 negative tests reported for a total of 19,904.
So far, 28,152 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 125 since Wednesday.
There have been 21,904 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 244 since Wednesday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 3,349,820.
There are 4,980,309 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose. The state has given first doses to 48.5 percent of its eligible population, ranking 10th in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At UPMC Jameson, there are six COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are no available adult ICU beds in the hospital with seven currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported 3,322 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,146,398.
There were 50 new deaths reported Thursday, bringing the total to 26,179.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of April 16 to 22 decreased to 8.6 percent from 9.5 percent last week.
