Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death and four new cases on Wednesday, state health officials reported.
The death count is now at 204.
The county’s case totals are 7,216 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,243 confirmed and 1,973 probable.
Of the new cases, all four were confirmed.
There were 64 negative tests reported for a total of 19,847.
So far, 28,027 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 175 since Tuesday.
There have been 21,660 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 313 since Tuesday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 3,292,263.
There are 4,934,030 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose. The state has given first doses to 48.1 percent of its eligible population, ranking 10th in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At UPMC Jameson, there are six COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down two from Tuesday.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are no available adult ICU beds in the hospital with seven currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported 3,686 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,143,076.
There were 57 new deaths reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 26,129.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of April 16 to 22 decreased to 8.6 percent from 9.5 percent last week.
