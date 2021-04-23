Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death and 15 new cases on Friday, state health officials reported.
The death count increased to 202.
The county’s case totals are 7,134 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,189 confirmed and 1,945 probable.
Of the new cases Thursday, 12 were confirmed and three were probable.
There were 75 new negative tests reported.
So far, 26,127 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 2,293 since Thursday.
There have been 20,495 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 1,864 since Thursday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 3,076,391. There are 4,712,439 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose. In Pennsylvania, 45.3 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Pennsylvania ranks fifth among all states in total doses administered.
At UPMC Jameson, there are seven COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there is one available adult ICU bed in the hospital with six currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported 4,188 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the statewide total to 1,126,850. There were 59 new deaths reported over the two-day period, bringing the total to 25,938.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 9-15 stood at 9.6 percent, up slightly from 9.5 percent last week.
