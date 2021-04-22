From staff reports
Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death and 18 new cases on Thursday, state health officials reported.
The death count increased to 201.
The county’s case totals are 7,119 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,177 confirmed and 1,942 probable. Of the new cases Thursday, 10 were confirmed and eight were probable.
There were no new negative tests reported.
So far, 23,834 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 418 since Wednesday.
There have been 18,631 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 477 since Wednesday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 2,969,315. There are 4,602,578 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there are five COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are two available adult ICU beds in the hospital with seven currently staffed.
In the hospital, there is are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and two adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported 4,192 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,122,662. There were 52 new deaths reported over the two-day period, bringing the total to 25,879.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 9-15 stood at 9.6 percent, up slightly from 9.5 percent last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.