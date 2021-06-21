Lawrence County reported on Monday nine new COVID-19 cases over the last four days, state health officials said.
The new cases covered a time period of Friday through Monday. The death count stayed at 214.
Of the new cases, five were confirmed and four were probable. The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,667 cases (5,512 confirmed, 2,155 probable).
In Lawrence County, 33,801 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 144 since Thursday. There have been 31,415 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 321 since Thursday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,239,933, which is 58.9 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,184,200 residents have received one dose, which is 61.6 percent of the eligible population.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are no COVID-19 patients. The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 744 new cases over the four-day total on Monday and 24 new deaths, bringing the respective totals to 1,210,469 and 27,570.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of June 11 to June 17 decreased to 1.4 percent from 1.9 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.