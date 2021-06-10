From staff reports
Lawrence County reported eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, state health officials reported.
The death count stayed at 212.
There were four new confirmed cases and four probable cases in Thursday's report. The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,627 cases (5,487 confirmed, 2,140 probable).
In Lawrence County, 33,254 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 718 since Wednesday. There have been 30,209 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 372 since Wednesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 4,990,609, which is 56.4 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,068,907 residents have received one dose, which is 59.9 percent of the eligible population.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, one COVID-19 patient is hospitalized. The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six currently staffed.
There is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 560 new cases and 21 new deaths Thursday, bringing the respective totals to 1,207,495 and 27,438.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of May 28 to June 3 decreased to 2.9 percent from 3.8 percent.
