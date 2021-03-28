From staff reports
Lawrence County reported 64 new cases on Saturday, state health officials reported.
The death count stayed at 194.
Of the total cases, 17 were confirmed and 47 were probable.
The county’s case totals are 6,570 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,843 confirmed and 1,726 probable. There were 13 new negative tests, totaling 18,908.
So far, 18,659 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 470 since Friday. There have been 12,594 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 254 since Friday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 1,731,923. There are 3,181,831 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there are no COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are three available adult ICU beds in the hospital with seven currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
