COVID-19 daily update for Aug. 30
|.
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|--
|9,078
|79
|Total cases
|--
|1,297,119
|8,410
|New deaths
|--
|34
|0
|Total deaths
|--
|28,214
|229
Lawrence County reported 41 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on over the weekend, state health officials said.
The county’s death total stayed at 229. There have been 13 county deaths since July 26.
There were also 38 new probable cases reported for the period that covered Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 8,410 cases (5,925 confirmed, 2,485 probable).
In Lawrence County, 36,765 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 194 from Friday.
There have been 35,190 full vaccination doses administered, up 217 from Friday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,952,047, which is 65.7 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,209,578 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 11 COVID-19 patients, down one from Friday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with five currently staffed.
There are four COVID-19 ventilators in use and three adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state also reported 9,078 new cases over the three-day period and 34 new deaths, bringing the respective totals to 1,297,119 and 28,214.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 13 to Aug. 19 increased to 7.8 percent from 6.9 percent.
