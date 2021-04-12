From staff reports
Lawrence County reported a combined 37 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and Monday, state health officials reported.
The death count stayed at 198.
There were 23 new cases reported Sunday and 14 on Monday. Of the new cases, 27 were confirmed and 10 were probable. The county’s case totals are 6,886 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,059 confirmed and 1,827 probable.
There were 53 new negative tests, totaling 19,403.
So far, 21,727 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County through Monday, an increase of 586 since Saturday.
There have been 16,089 full vaccinations administered through Monday, an increase of 829 since Saturday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 2,401,825. There are 4,010,115 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there are eight COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up one from Saturday.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are no available adult ICU beds in the hospital with five currently staffed.
In the hospital, there is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and three adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported 6,450 new combined COVID-19 cases on Sunday and Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,075,424. There were four new combined deaths reported over the two-day period, bringing the total to 25,406.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 2-8 stood at 9.5 percent, up slightly from 9.4 percent last week.
