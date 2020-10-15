HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added 28 new positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
The county is now at 681 positive cases. Of the cases, 584 are confirmed and 97 are probable, increases of 21 and seven, respectively.
At UPMC Jameson, there are five COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There are two COVID-19 ventilators in use.
In nine Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there were 15 new test results among patients and three among employees.
According to Health Department information, 103 patients and 70 employees have tested positive for the virus. Eight people have died in these facilities since the beginning of the pandemic.
Across Pennsylvania, there were1,598 new cases reported Thursday, marking the ninth consecutive day the state's daily case count surpassed 1,000. There total count is 177,520. Twenty-one new deaths were reported Thursday, bringing the total death count 8,432.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.