From staff reports
Lawrence County reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, state health officials reported.
The death count stayed at 200.
The county’s case totals are 7,026 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,223 confirmed and 1,903 probable. Of the new cases, 14 were confirmed and 10 were probable.
There were 58 new negative tests, totaling 19,554.
So far, 23,029 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 348 since Friday.
There have been 17,441 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 375 since Friday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 2,744,149. There are 4,339,865 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there are six COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are no available adult ICU beds in the hospital with fove currently staffed.
In the hospital, there is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and three adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported 5,114 new COVID-19 reported Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 1,103,616. There were 39 new deaths reported Saturday, bringing the total to 25,661.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 9-15 stood at 9.6 percent, up slightly from 9.5 percent last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.