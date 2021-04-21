From staff reports
Lawrence County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while state health officials reported 43.9 percent of the state's eligible population received at least one vaccine dose.
Pennsylvania ranks fifth among all 50 states in total vaccine doses administered, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The death count stayed at 200.
The county’s case totals are 7,101 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,167 confirmed and 1,934 probable. Of the new cases Wednesday, 19 were confirmed and four were probable.
There were 35 new negative tests, totaling 19,674.
So far, 23,416 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 197 since Tuesday.
There have been 18,154 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 349 since Tuesday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 2,886,162. There are 4,523,808 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there are six COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are no available adult ICU beds in the hospital with five currently staffed.
In the hospital, there is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and three adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported 4,602 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,118,470. There were 60 new deaths reported over the two-day period, bringing the total to 25,827.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 9-15 stood at 9.6 percent, up slightly from 9.5 percent last week.
